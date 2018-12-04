Mercedes E300 e Saloon UK pricing announced
4 December 2018 18:37:31
Along the new E350 version for the E-Coupe and E-Cabriolet, Mercedes also announced the UK pricing for the hybrid version of the sedan. The new E 300 e is available to order, with prices starting at £47,450 for the entry-level SE. Following on from the E 300 de, the E 300 e (Saloon only) now completes the E-Class hybrid range.
The E 300 e is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine which produces 211 hp and 350 Nm of torque and a hybrid module with 122 hp of electric power and 440 Nm of torque (combined system output is 700 Nm). It can achieve 134.5 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 46 g/km of CO2. It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 5.7 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph.
The E 300 e has a fully electric range of 31 miles from its 13.5 kWh battery. It can be charged from 10 to 100 per cent in under two hours with a 7.4 kW charger, or in under four hours from a standard three-pin UK socket.
The entry-level SE features blind spot assist; widescreen cockpit; four USB ports; touchpad with controller; illuminated door sills; spilt-folding rear seats; Parking package including Active Parking Assist with front and rear parking sensors; Seat Comfort package including Electro-pneumatic four-way lumbar support; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels; Keyless-Go starting function; light carbon-grain aluminium trim with centre console in black open-pored ash wood; and heated front seats with electric adjustment.
The AMG Line trim adds AMG exterior bodystyling; 18-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels; black open-pore ash wood trim with Artico Dinamica leather upholstery; AMG steering wheel with touch control buttons; and privacy glass.
