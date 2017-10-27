Mercedes E-Class Coupe and Cabrio get new four cylinder engine

Mercedes is expanding the range of its E-Class Cabrio and Coupe models with the introduction of a nnewly developed engine, designed to offer performance and very low emissions for such a big car.





It is a four-cylinder petrol engine boasting the performance of a high-capacity six-cylinder engine yet with significantly reduced fuel consumption.





The engine generates 299 hp from a displacement of 1991 cc and in the E 350 Coupe achieves a fuel consumption (combined) of 6.7 l/100 km (combined CO2emissions: 149 g/km), while in the E 350 Cabriolet its fuel consumption (combined) is 6.8 l/100 km (combined CO2 emissions: 154 g/km).





Pioneering technologies such as the EQ-Boost starter-Generator, 48 volt on-board electrical system and a particulate filter for petrol engines contribute to enhanced environmental compatibility.





The engine’s special features include twin-scroll turbochargers, belt-driven 48 V starter-alternator (EQ Boost) and electric 48 V water pump. In conjunction with the modern on-board 48 V technology, the starter-alternator enables efficiency by making hybrid functions available.





The basic price for the new E 350 Coupe is 59,738 euros, and for the E 350 Cabriolet 65,212 euros.





New highlights for individualisation are available with immediate effect: these include new paint finishes and trim parts, a Night package for the Cabriolet, plus ENERGIZING comfort control.





In addition, in future drivers will even be able to make use of specific office functions directly in the vehicle and also access important data if required – almost as if they were in their office.





The functions of the Anti-Theft Protection package have also been extended. While previously being able to sound an alarm in the event of unauthorised entry into the vehicle interior or a change in the vehicle position, now the sensors are also able to detect when another vehicle touches the vehicle, for example when manoeuvring. In such a case it notifies the driver or owner immediately about possible parking damage by sending an SMS message to a predefined mobile phone number.









