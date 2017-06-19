Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain Edition launched in UK

Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain Edition launched in UK

19 June 2017

Want to go off-road in a Mercedes, but also want the huge luggage of the new E-Class Estate? Then you should look for the E-Class All-Terrain Estate that comes with standard 4MATIC all-wheel-drive, a nine-speed automatic gearbox and one efficient diesel engine, badged E 350d. 

This 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 generates 258 hp and 620 Nm and emits 179 g/km, while delivering combined fuel economy of up to 41.5 mpg. It has a top speed of 155 mph, and accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in just 6.2 seconds.

The All-Terrain Edition comes equipped as standard, with a Burmester surround sound system Air Body Control air suspension, panoramic electric sunroof, Comand Online with a 12.3-inch infotainment display and 12.3-inch cockpit display, creating a widescreen effect, memory package, including electrically operated front seats, LED Intelligent Light System, Keyless-Go Comfort package, privacy glass, split folding rear seats, 20-inch twin-spoke alloy wheels and an electrically folding tow bar with a 13-pin adapter. It has a towing capacity of up to 2,100 kg.
Dynamic Select, which allows the driver to tailor steering, suspension and accelerator settings, is also standard and features a specific All-Terrain mode, raising the vehicle by 20 mm.

The E-Class All-Terrain is 39 millimetres higher than the E 350d AMG Line Estate. The highest suspension setting gives ground clearance of up to 156 mm. The 4MATIC permanent four-wheel-drive distributes power between the front and rear axles with a split of 31:69.

The All-Terrain is available in one special launch edition: All-Terrain Edition, from £58,880.


