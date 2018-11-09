Mercedes E 300 de Saloon and Estate UK pricing announced

Mercedes is extending its eco-conscious range on the UK market. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer is introducing the new E 300 de Saloon and Estate. Both are available to order, with prices starting at £47,700 for the Saloon and £49,700 for the Estate.





The E 300 de Saloon and Estate are powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 194 hp and 400 Nm of torque and a hybrid module with 122 hp of electric power and 440 Nm of torque (combined system output is 700 Nm). It can achieve 166.2 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 41 g/km of CO2 (44 g/km for the Estate). It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds (6.0 seconds for the Estate) and has a top speed of 155 mph.





The E 300 de has a fully electric range of 34 miles for the Saloon and 32 miles for the Estate. It has a battery capacity of 13.5 kWh and can be charged from 10 to 100 per cent in under two hours with a 7.4 kW charger.





Every model comes with a high specification as standard. The entry-level SE features blind spot assist; widescreen cockpit; four USB ports; touchpad with controller; illuminated door sills; spilt-folding rear seats; Parking package including Active Parking Assist with front and rear parking sensors; Seat Comfort package including Electro-pneumatic four-way lumbar support; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels; Keyless-Go starting function; light carbon-grain aluminium trim with centre console in black open-pored ash wood; and heated front seats.





The AMG Line trim adds AMG exterior bodystyling; 18-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels; black open-pore ash wood trim with Artico Dinamica leather upholstery; AMG steering wheel with touch control buttons; and privacy glass.





The Premium package is available for £2,395 and includes COMAND Online; memory package; wireless charging; Multibeam LED; and Parking package including 360 camera.





The £4,395 Premium Plus package adds to this with Burmester surround sound system; Keyless-Go package including hands-free access, automatic powered boot closing and keyless entry; and a panoramic sunroof.





The Comfort package – only available in conjunction with the Premium or Premium Plus package – costs £1,895 for SE trim (£3,295 for AMG Line) and includes Air Balance; Energizing comfort control; Air Body Control air suspension; and Nappa leather upholstery (AMG Line only).









