Mercedes Concept A sedan showcased in Shanghai

20 April 2017 17:58:03

Even if they have the current CLA, Mercedes are thinking there is enough room for another four door product in their compact line-up. That's why they are introducing the Concept A Sedan during this days in Shanghai Motor Show. 

The Concept A Sedan (length/width/height: 179.9"/73.6"/57.6") has been designed with the proportions of a dynamic, coupe-like and simultaneously compact, premium sedan. It has traditional three-box design featuring short overhangs, especially at the rear, as well as a slim greenhouse that has been offset towards the rear. Additional sedan characteristics are the relatively vertical C-pillar, larger side windows and higher beltline.

The muscular wheel arch design featuring a reduced arch dimension emphasizes the exclusive 20-inch wheels. The light alloy wheels an the door handles of the show car are new, while the outside mirrors, are positioned on the Concept A Sedan's beltlines.
The deep Panamericana grille tilted towards the front, featuring vertical chrome inserts and a star in the center is continued with the stretched hood with Powerdomes. The large, lower air inlet featuring a diamond grid structure and a striking trim strip in dark chrome is also amongst the most eye-catching features.

The grid structure in the lamps has been coated with a UV paint and it is exposed to ultraviolet light. As a result, the headlamps "glow" in different colors, depending on the light medium – the daytime running lamps, for instance, are white. This unique lighting technology is also used at the rear.

The integrated exhaust deflectors are finished in dark chrome. Additional features of the roadworthy show car are dark tinted windows all-round as well as a large, panoramic glass roof.



