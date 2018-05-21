Mercedes C-Class Nightfall Edition launched in UK
Mercedes is spicing up the current C-Class range only two months after the facelift was introduced during the Geneva Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer is introducing the C-Class Nightfall Edition for all body styles with prices starting at £32,565 for the C 200 Nightfall Edition Saloon.
The Nightfall Edition enhances the style of the C-Class with powder coated matt black wheels; matching black wing mirrors; graphics; carbon rear spoiler (on Coupé and Cabriolet); and a choice of Iridium Silver, Selenite Grey, or Obsidian Black metallic paint.
All Nightfall editions come as standard as AMG Line including black ash wood trim, AMG steering wheel with flat bottom, AMG body styling, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels (or optional 19-inch multispoke alloy wheels) in powder-coated matt black sports suspension and a diamond grille with chrome pins (only on the Coupé and Cabriolet).
The Premium equipment line is optional on the Saloon, Estate and Coupé for an additional £1,695 including Ambient lighting; Keyless-Go Comfort package; Memory package and Panoramic glass sunroof. Premium Plus equipment line adds Burmester surround sound system and COMAND Online for £2,995.
C-Class Cabriolet comes with Ambient lighting; Keyless-Go Comfort package; and Memory package as standard. The optimal Premium Plus equipment line adds Burmester surround sound system and COMAND Online for £1,300.
