Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes builds the most powerful 2-liter engine in the world

Mercedes builds the most powerful 2-liter engine in the world

12 June 2019 17:35:28

A four cylinder engine with only 2.0 liter capacity and over 400 hp delivered? Might sound a crazy tuning proposition, but it is not. Mercedes developed this engine in house.

With an output of up to 416 hp, the completely newly developed Mercedes-AMG 2.0-liter M 139 engine is the world's most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine in series production. With this engine, Mercedes-AMG has even exceeded the previously most powerful M 133 engine by 40 hp. 

Maximum torque has also increased from 350 to up to 369 lb-ft. With an output per liter of up 208 hp, the new Mercedes-AMG high-performance turbo engine even ranks ahead of many well-known supercar engines. The new, highly efficient engine is produced on an innovative production line in Affalterbach.
Mercedes builds the most powerful 2-liter engine in the world
Mercedes builds the most powerful 2-liter engine in the world Photos

The four-cylinder engine is available in two output versions for the compact models of Mercedes-AMG: with 416 hp for the S-model and 382 hp in the base version. This product policy logic has already proved successful in the V8- powered AMG Performance models, and more closely meets customer wishes.

The increasing torque at higher rpm makes the engine more free revving. Moreover, the high maximum engine speed (up to 7200 rpm) confirms the M 139 as a sports engine.
 
The new engine excels with numerous intelligent design features. Compared to the transversely installed M 260 four-cylinder in the "35" models or the preceding M 133 engine, the new Mercedes-AMG M 139 is rotated around its vertical axis by 180 degrees. This means that the turbocharger and the exhaust manifold are positioned at the rear, on the side of the firewall when viewed from behind. The intake system is therefore positioned at the front.
 
This configuration allows the flattest possible and aerodynamically advantageous front section design. Furthermore, the new arrangement allows for improved air ducts with shorter distances and fewer diversions - both on the intake and exhaust side.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, Various News

Mercedes builds the most powerful 2-liter engine in the world Photos (1 photos)
  • Mercedes builds the most powerful 2-liter engine in the world

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. New Mercedes-Benz GLS US pricing announced

    New Mercedes-Benz GLS US pricing announced

  2. Mercedes builds the most powerful 2-liter engine in the world

    Mercedes builds the most powerful 2-liter engine in the world

  3. Ford and Roush Performance unveil special Mustang GT

    Ford and Roush Performance unveil special Mustang GT

  4.  
  5. Lamborghini reached 20 million users on Instagram

    Lamborghini reached 20 million users on Instagram

  6. Improved performance and looks with McLaren High Downforce Kit

    Improved performance and looks with McLaren High Downforce Kit

  7. 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition available

    2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition available

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Final Edition

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2500-5000 rpm

  2. 1937 Mercedes-Benz W25 Avus Streamline

    Engine: MD 25 DAB, 60 Degree V12, Power: 563.8 kw / 756 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A

  3. 2001 Mercedes-Benz Lorinser SLK320

    Engine: V6, Power: 160.3 kw / 215.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 310.48 nm / 229.0 ft lbs @ 3000-4600 rpm

  4. 1905 Mercedes 120HP Rennwagen

    Engine: M 175464, Cats Iron, Inline-4, Power: 89.5 kw / 120 bhp @ 1200 rpmN/A

  5. 1906 Mercedes 120HP Rennwagen

    Engine: M 14126, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125 bhp @ 1500 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Mountiaq Concept announcedSkoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric vanDeutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...

Market News

Seat reaches record sales in 2017Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...

Gadgets

BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligenceBMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...

Various News

Hyundai Elantra earns Top Safety Pick+ in IIHSHyundai Elantra earns Top Safety Pick+ in IIHS
Hyundai wants to win the trust of American audience and has done all its best in offering a safer Elantra. ...

Motorsports

Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...

Videos

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UKAlfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Copyright CarSession.com