Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be available in the upcoming video game The Crew 2

The guys from Ubisoft have had some interesting plans with the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class. The first pick-up truck in the premium segment will be part of the new video game The Crew 2.





The new game will be released worldwide on 29 June 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The X-Class plays the lead in a tailored mission of the "Rally Raid" discipline, which takes place off-road. Once players have successfully completed this race, they will be rewarded with the exclusive vehicle. The X-Class is also available in "free roaming" mode, which allows the entire map of the racing game to be explored.





But now let's get back on Earth. On the real world, the X-Class can be oredered with two different diesel engine. The most powerfull unit is a 3.0 liter V6 unit (X 350d 4Matic) rated at 258 hp (190 kW) and a maximum torque of 550 newton metres. The top model sprints from zero to 62 mph in 7.9 seconds. The permanent all-wheel drive of the X 350 d 4MATIC ensures a high level of driving stability and dynamism under a wide range of conditions – including wet and wintry roads. As standard the X 350 d 4Matic is equipped with the 7-speed automatic transmission 7G-TRONIC PLUS with steering wheel shift paddles and the ECO start/stop function.

















Tags: mercedes-benz x-class, x-class

