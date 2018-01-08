Mercedes-Benz X-Class transformed in two campers
8 January 2018 17:56:24
Just launched on the main European markets, the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class will make a great entrance during this year Caravan, Motor, Touristik (CMT) show. The X-Class benefits from a cabin from bodybuilder Tischer as well as a conversion concept with integrated kitchen system by VanEssa mobilcamping.
Despite its compact size, the demountable cabin from bodybuilder Tischer offers a sleeping system in an alcove 150 cm wide, headroom of almost two metres, a kitchen with a 3-burner gas stove and three cosy seats. The latter can be converted into a second bed in just a few simple steps. With its fold-away wash basin and swivelling toilet unit, the integrated bathroom manages to offer enough space to take a shower. The sandwich design of the cabin sections ensures insulation properties.
A different concept on the basis of the X-Class has been developed by VanEssa mobilcamping: a heavy-duty pull-out module weighing around 250 kg with a fully equipped kitchen – including features like a coolbox, cooking and washing-up facilities as well as space for crockery and supplies.
A second pull-out module offers even more space for further items. VanEssa protects the load compartment with a cover made out of yacht-deck-look teak wood, a water-resistant material particularly characterised by its strength and durability. Special pneumatic struts allow the cover to be propped up at an angle of 45 degrees. For trips over several days, VanEssa advises the fitting of a roof tent with rear-facing entrance.
