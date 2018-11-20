Mercedes-Benz X-Class Storm Edition launched in UK
20 November 2018 17:42:54
Not only retailers from the electronics industry offer Black Friday offers, trying to tempt their clients. Mercedes is doing that too, with a special edition of its first real pick-up in history.
Mercedes-Benz Vans is releasing a limited number of STORM Edition X 250d 4MATIC models as a Black Friday offer, featuring enhanced specification, branded graphics, and an exclusive off-road customer driving experience.
In addition to the POWER model trim, which includes black leather upholstery, Comand Online infotainment system, roof rails, LED headlights, parking package with 360 degrees camera, and 19-inch bi-colour alloys, the new STORM Edition X 250d 4MATIC models will benefit from a tonneau cover, load bed liner and black styling bar, as well as side bars, front and rear mud flaps and velour floor mats.
Available for sale from Black Friday, the STORM Edition X-Class models will be available from £449 per month. Customers will also receive an exclusive two-hour off-road driving experience, taking place in three regional UK locations in December.
Until the end of the year, there is also the option to experience life with an X-Class for 48 hours as part of an extended test drive, offered at participating Mercedes-Benz Retailers.
