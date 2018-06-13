Mercedes-Benz will recal 774k diesel engined cars in Europe
13 June 2018 15:12:15
|Tweet
Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler and Andreas Scheuer, Germany’s Transport Minister have had a meeting after some rumors about diesel engines have arrived on the market. After this meeting, Mercedes-Benz announced a recall for 774,000 diesel vehicles in Europe.
“An immediate formal recall because of prohibited shutoff devices” is required for the Mercedes-Benz GLC and C-Class models, which join the already recalled Vito van.
The car manufacturer will upgrade the engine and exhaust system control software for these vehicles. No hardware fixes are planned.
As we said above, the recall comes after Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) discovered five unapproved manipulating software devices in some of the company’s latest Euro 6 diesel engines. Still, Daimler is denying that it has used "illegal switch-off devices" and it also announced it would go to court if necessary to prove that nothing illegal has been done.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1933 Mercedes-Benz 370 S CabrioletEngine: Inline-6, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhpN/A
1930 Mercedes-Benz 710 SSK Trossi RoadsterEngine: M06 Straight-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 3400 rpm, Torque: 687.4 nm / 507 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
1928 Mercedes-Benz 720 SSKEngine: 6 Cyl., Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 3200 rpm, Torque: 528.8 nm / 390.0 ft lbs @ 1800 rpm
1931 Mercedes-Benz 720 SSKLEngine: Aluminum M06 RS Straight 6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 689 nm / 508.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
1930 Mercedes-Benz 770 GroberEngine: Twin Spark M150 Inline-8, Power: 171.5 kw / 230 bhp @ 3200 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
Concept Cars
Porsche 911 Speedster celebrates 70 years of Porsche
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Porsche Mission E to be named Taycan
Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar. ...
Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Gadgets
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Various News
Ford Interceptor Utility Hybrid offered for US police
The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, ...
The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...