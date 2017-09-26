Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi becoming popular in London
26 September 2017 17:45:35
The popular black-cabs in London are loosing ground in front of current generation Mercedes Vito. It looks like Mercedes really hit the jackpot when it launched the Vito and made it available for taxi companies.
The Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi is outselling all other models to take a comfortable 55.1% market share in London, with 489 Vito Taxis licenced January to August 2017, compared to 399 TX4 during the same period according to Transport for London figures.
Offering space for up to six passengers, as well as being fully-wheelchair accessible, the new Mercedes-Benz Vito Taxi standard equipment also includes fuel-saving BlueEFFICIENCY measures like the engine Start/Stop function, air conditioning for the driver and passengers, electric folding mirrors, electrically operated sliding doors on both sides and an electrical nearside and off-side step.
The new Vito Taxi comes with a three-year, unlimited mileage manufacturer’s warranty and MobiloVan back-up, which includes free, round-the-clock emergency roadside assistance.
