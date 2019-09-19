Mercedes-Benz Vito Sport introduced in UK

Mercedes-Benz Vans is looking for more appeal on UK market and decides to offer another trim level for the popular Vito. After we saw the Vito PURE, PROGRESSIVE and PREMIUM trim lines that launched in January 2019, Mercedes-Benz Vans is now offering a fourth top trim; the new 2019 Vito SPORT will become the top of the trim line hierarchy.





Available to order now, the Vito SPORT offers a choice of two lengths (L1 and L2), with 116 and 119 engines, across two different variants: Crew Van SPORT 3.05T N1 and Tourer SPORT 3.1T, which is available with eight seats.





The Vito SPORT builds upon the spec of the Vito Crew Van PREMIUM and the Vito Tourer SELECT, to add the following high specification as standard: Sports suspension (lowered 10mm); side skirts; bonnet and side sill graphics; roof rails; LED head/tail lamps; alloy wheels; Audio 40 with DAB and sat nav; leatherette upholstery; chrome interior details; centre console storage compartment; heated front seats; Highbeam Assis PLUS; automatic gearbox; headed windscreen washers; and electrical auxiliary heating.





This is all in addition to the standard metallic paint; colour-coded front and rear bumpers; chrome radiator grille; velour floor mats; heat-insulating glass; leather steering wheel and gaiter; Comfort driver’s seat with lumbar support; TEMPATIC air conditioning; heated and electrically-adjustable mirrors; cruise control; anti-theft protection package with double-lock; reversing camera with parking package, Active Parking Assist; and Headlight Assist.





The Crew Van SPORT comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, while M1 Tourer SPORT comes with the striking 19-inch alloys.





Priced from £37,475 for the 116 Crew Van SPORT and £40,570 for the 116 Tourer SPORT, the new Vito SPORT can be ordered from the nationwide Mercedes-Benz Vans Dealer Network.













Tags: vito, mercedes-benz vans, mercedes-benz vito, mercedes-benz vito sport, mercedes-benz vito uk pricing

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles