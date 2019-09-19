Mercedes-Benz Vito Sport introduced in UK
19 September 2019 17:40:11
Mercedes-Benz Vans is looking for more appeal on UK market and decides to offer another trim level for the popular Vito. After we saw the Vito PURE, PROGRESSIVE and PREMIUM trim lines that launched in January 2019, Mercedes-Benz Vans is now offering a fourth top trim; the new 2019 Vito SPORT will become the top of the trim line hierarchy.
Available to order now, the Vito SPORT offers a choice of two lengths (L1 and L2), with 116 and 119 engines, across two different variants: Crew Van SPORT 3.05T N1 and Tourer SPORT 3.1T, which is available with eight seats.
The Vito SPORT builds upon the spec of the Vito Crew Van PREMIUM and the Vito Tourer SELECT, to add the following high specification as standard: Sports suspension (lowered 10mm); side skirts; bonnet and side sill graphics; roof rails; LED head/tail lamps; alloy wheels; Audio 40 with DAB and sat nav; leatherette upholstery; chrome interior details; centre console storage compartment; heated front seats; Highbeam Assis PLUS; automatic gearbox; headed windscreen washers; and electrical auxiliary heating.
This is all in addition to the standard metallic paint; colour-coded front and rear bumpers; chrome radiator grille; velour floor mats; heat-insulating glass; leather steering wheel and gaiter; Comfort driver’s seat with lumbar support; TEMPATIC air conditioning; heated and electrically-adjustable mirrors; cruise control; anti-theft protection package with double-lock; reversing camera with parking package, Active Parking Assist; and Headlight Assist.
The Crew Van SPORT comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, while M1 Tourer SPORT comes with the striking 19-inch alloys.
Priced from £37,475 for the 116 Crew Van SPORT and £40,570 for the 116 Tourer SPORT, the new Vito SPORT can be ordered from the nationwide Mercedes-Benz Vans Dealer Network.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio "Alfa Romeo Racing"
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world's first British ...
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America's best-selling vehicle. ...
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
