Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow - the future of sportscar

During the Montery Car Week in California, Mercerdes-Benz has officially unveiled the all-new Vision EQ Silver Arrow. The concept takes direct cues from the 1937 W125 and it ditches the combustion engine in favour of an electric powertrains.





According to the German car manufacturer, the new Vision EQ Silver Arrow is able to deliver 740 horsepower and thanks to an 80 kWh battery it is able to offer great range. Another interesting fact that is used on the Vision EQ Silver Arrow are the wheels. Metallic covers hide part of the 24 inch wheels, but the exposed part shows half of the 168 spokes on each part.





Also, the Alubeam Silver paint pays tribute to the color of the classic Silver Arrows race cars.





"Over 80 years ago, the historic Silver Arrows demonstrated that Mercedes-Benz was a pioneer when it came to speed thanks, among other things, to their streamlined shape. The Vision EQ Silver Arrow draws on that legacy. Intended for acceleration and driving pleasure, it embodies progressive luxury and provides an insight into the future of our design. As a result, the show car drives the design idiom of our new EQ product and technology brand to the top", says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG.

