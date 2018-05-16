Mercedes-Benz V-Class is now available in a Night Edition version

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a very popular car in its segment. Since 2014, the German car manufacturer has delivered more than 100.000 units. Now, Mercedes-Benz has a surprise for its fans: the launch of the V-Class Night Edition.





As you would expect, the new V-Class Night Edition comes with some improvements which are borrowed from the AMG department. Under the hood is the same 2.1 liter turbodiesel unit rated at 190 horsepower and 440 Nm peak of torque.





On the outside you will see new AMG fron and rear aprons, a new raiator grille with two louvres in high-gloss black, special AMG 19 inch alloy wheels and some special badges. Inside the cabin, customers will get nappa leather, a modified dashboard and tinted rear windows.





In Germany, the model is priced at 55.260 Euros with taxes.

