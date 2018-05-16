Mercedes-Benz V-Class is now available in a Night Edition version
16 May 2018 12:55:59
|Tweet
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a very popular car in its segment. Since 2014, the German car manufacturer has delivered more than 100.000 units. Now, Mercedes-Benz has a surprise for its fans: the launch of the V-Class Night Edition.
As you would expect, the new V-Class Night Edition comes with some improvements which are borrowed from the AMG department. Under the hood is the same 2.1 liter turbodiesel unit rated at 190 horsepower and 440 Nm peak of torque.
On the outside you will see new AMG fron and rear aprons, a new raiator grille with two louvres in high-gloss black, special AMG 19 inch alloy wheels and some special badges. Inside the cabin, customers will get nappa leather, a modified dashboard and tinted rear windows.
In Germany, the model is priced at 55.260 Euros with taxes.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Mercedes-Benz V-Class is now available in a Night Edition version
Audi Q8 - another teaser with the German SUV
Honda Civic Type R is the fastest front-wheel-drive model on Magny Cours
-
The next Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class is now produced in Hungary
Brabus has a special package for Mercedes-Benz X-Class
Related Specs
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Final EditionEngine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2500-5000 rpm
1937 Mercedes-Benz W25 Avus StreamlineEngine: MD 25 DAB, 60 Degree V12, Power: 563.8 kw / 756 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1923 Mercedes IndianapolisEngine: M 7294, Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 4800 rpmN/A
2008 Mercedes-Benz ConceptFASCINATIONEngine: BlueTEC Diesel Inline-4, Power: 152.1 kw / 204 bhpN/A
2003 Mercedes-Benz SL 350 Mille Miglia EditionEngine: V6, Power: 182.7 kw / 245 bhp, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 3000-4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Concept Cars
Skoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor Show
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Market News
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Gadgets
Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...
Various News
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Motorsports
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...