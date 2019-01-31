Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift unveiled
31 January 2019 15:32:55
Mercedes has a very popular model even when it comes to family trips. The V-Class is like an S-Class of the utility vehicles, with loads of confort features. Even so, the car received a facelift to be even more luxurious.
The facelift builds upon these core values and thus improves the attractiveness of the biggest member of the Stuttgart-based brand's range of passenger vehicles. The compact Marco Polo and Marco Polo HORIZON campers and leisure vans also benefit from the full scope of the innovations implemented on the V-Class. What's more, Mercedes-Benz Vans is taking the next step in this segment and will soon be offering a fully-electric MPV.
New paint colours such as graphite grey metallic expand the spectrum of the well-received black/white tones. With the new colour hyacinth red metallic, the new V-Class also optionally makes an especially emotive statement. At the same time, the two new light-alloy wheel designs ensure a powerful and avantgarde appearance. They include 18-inch light-alloy wheels in tremolite grey with a high-sheen finish and 5-spoke design. At the upper end of the new wheels portfolio are black-painted 19-inch 10-spoke light-alloy wheels with a high-sheen finish.
In line with the facelift, the V-Class facelift presents itself with new air vents in a sportier turbine look as well as new dials in the instrument cluster. Thanks to the reduced design, drivers can orientate themselves much more simply. The new upholstery and equipment colour tartufo nappa leather makes a modern and elegant statement. With Lugano leather and nappa leather (nappa leather comes as standard), each are available in black and silk beige. The trim elements in ebony wood, carbon fibre and brushed aluminium looks remain.
The luxury seats for the first row of seats are a real treat and, just like in the S-Class, they offer a fully reclining function, back massage and climatisation (standard with the Exclusive line).
In line with the facelift, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class will be equipped with the four-cylinder OM 654 diesel engine. With the new best values in its segment – the V 300 d with 176 kW (239 hp) and 500 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6.3-5.9 l/100 km.
In the acceleration phase, the V 300 d can briefly deliver an additional 30 Nm of torque ("overtorque") in addition to its 500 Nm of torque. The V 300 d accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. It can reach a top speed of 137.5 mph.
With the standard feature Crosswind Assist, the driver receives support in keeping the V-Class on track even in the case of heavy crosswinds. Meanwhile, ATTENTION ASSIST which was introduced in the V-Class four years ago put the V-Class in a league of its own for safety standards in its segment. And the facelift model continues to build on this position.
