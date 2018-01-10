Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes-Benz User Experience debuts in CES

Mercedes-Benz User Experience debuts in CES

10 January 2018 14:56:31

In the future years, mercedes is going to invest more and more into its technology. To show us the progress of its laboratories, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience: revolution in the cockpit, taking centre stage at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. 

It is the world premiere of the intuitive and intelligent multimedia system MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience that will enter series production this year in the new A?Class.

The name MBUX for the new infotainment system signals that the user experience (UX) is to the fore. A unique feature of this system is its ability to learn thanks to artificial intelligence. MBUX can be individualised and adapts to suit the user. It thus creates an emotional connection between the vehicle, driver and passengers. At the same time updates “over the air” are possible. It also heralds a new era at Mercedes me Connectivity.
It includes the high-resolution Widescreen Cockpit with touchscreen operation, navigation display with augmented reality technology plus intelligent voice control with natural speech recognition, which is activated with the keyword “Hey Mercedes”.

MBUX is used in the entire new compact car generation from Mercedes-Benz and will enter series production in spring 2018 in the new A-Class. Its highlight is the comprehensive touch operation concept – the combination of a touchscreen, touchpad on the centre console and Touch-Control Buttons in the steering wheel.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, Gadgets

