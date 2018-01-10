Mercedes-Benz User Experience debuts in CES
10 January 2018 14:56:31
In the future years, mercedes is going to invest more and more into its technology. To show us the progress of its laboratories, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience: revolution in the cockpit, taking centre stage at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
It is the world premiere of the intuitive and intelligent multimedia system MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience that will enter series production this year in the new A?Class.
The name MBUX for the new infotainment system signals that the user experience (UX) is to the fore. A unique feature of this system is its ability to learn thanks to artificial intelligence. MBUX can be individualised and adapts to suit the user. It thus creates an emotional connection between the vehicle, driver and passengers. At the same time updates “over the air” are possible. It also heralds a new era at Mercedes me Connectivity.
It includes the high-resolution Widescreen Cockpit with touchscreen operation, navigation display with augmented reality technology plus intelligent voice control with natural speech recognition, which is activated with the keyword “Hey Mercedes”.
MBUX is used in the entire new compact car generation from Mercedes-Benz and will enter series production in spring 2018 in the new A-Class. Its highlight is the comprehensive touch operation concept – the combination of a touchscreen, touchpad on the centre console and Touch-Control Buttons in the steering wheel.
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine

Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit.
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit

After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US

US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production

Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations

Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber

We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG

Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born

A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed
Infiniti QX80 first commercial

Infiniti is ready to tackle some strong names like the Mercedes GLS and the future BMW X7 on the US market. So it introduces the new QX80 with a proper
