Mercedes-Benz unveiled the S65 Final Edition

Mercedes-Benz has published the first pictures and details of the S65 Final Edition. This version will be showscased during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off on March 5th.





“The S65 Final Edition, which crowns and brings to an end the long success story of the 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine in the S-Class Saloon”, is said in the official statement.





As you can imagine, this will be the last time when the S-Class will be available with the V12 engine. We are pretty sure that in the following months, the coupe and the convertible versions will follow into the footsteps of the S65 sedan.





The S65 Final Edition comes with some minor modifications, and with some interior tweaks. As you can imagine, there will be no extra modifications for the engine or powertrain.

Tags: mercedes, mercedes-amg s65, mercedes-amg s65 final edition, s65 final edition

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles