Mercedes-Benz unveiled the S65 Final Edition
23 February 2019 12:17:54
Mercedes-Benz has published the first pictures and details of the S65 Final Edition. This version will be showscased during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off on March 5th.
“The S65 Final Edition, which crowns and brings to an end the long success story of the 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine in the S-Class Saloon”, is said in the official statement.
As you can imagine, this will be the last time when the S-Class will be available with the V12 engine. We are pretty sure that in the following months, the coupe and the convertible versions will follow into the footsteps of the S65 sedan.
The S65 Final Edition comes with some minor modifications, and with some interior tweaks. As you can imagine, there will be no extra modifications for the engine or powertrain.
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Final EditionEngine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2500-5000 rpm
2003 Mercedes-Benz CL 65 AMGEngine: V12, Power: 456.4 kw / 612 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz CL 65 AMGEngine: 60 Degree V12, Power: 456.4 kw / 612 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
2006 Mercedes-Benz S 65 AMGEngine: V12, Power: 456.4 kw / 612 bhp @ 5100 rpm, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs @ 2000-4000 rpm
2003 Mercedes-Benz SL 350 Mille Miglia EditionEngine: V6, Power: 182.7 kw / 245 bhp, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 3000-4500 rpm
