Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One

12 September 2017 14:37:14

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The hypercar was developed to celebrate AMG's 50th anniversary. 

This high-performance hybrid is said to produce over 1.000 hp and reach top speeds beyond 350 km/h. The show car combines outstanding race track performance and day-to-day suitable Formula 1 hybrid technology with exemplary efficiency. 

"The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is the first Formula 1 car with MOT approval. Our highly efficient hybrid assembly stems from motor racing and the electrically powered front axle generates a fascinating mixture of performance and efficiency. With a system output of over 1,000 hp and a top speed beyond 350 km/h this hypercar handles exactly as it looks: it takes your breath away", Ola Källenius says, Member of the Daimler AG Board of Management responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development.

Under the hood is a 1.6 liter turbocharged engine and four electric motors. One has been integrated into the turbocharger, another has been installed directly on the combustion engine with a link to the crankcase and the two remaining motors drive the front wheels. According to Mercedes-Benz, the new Mercedes-AMG Project One can travel up to 25 kilometers in electric mode. 

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, Concept Cars

Source: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One Photos (10 photos)
  • Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One
  • Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One
  • Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One
  • Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Audi Aicon - The next big thing

    Audi Aicon - The next big thing

  2. Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One

    Mercedes-Benz unveiled the mighty Mercedes-AMG Project One

  3. 2018 Ford Mustang Euro-spec - Official pictures and details

    2018 Ford Mustang Euro-spec - Official pictures and details

  4.  
  5. Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds

    Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds

  6. Opel Insignia GSi Sports Tourer: The sporty face of a station wagon

    Opel Insignia GSi Sports Tourer: The sporty face of a station wagon

  7. BMW Concept X7 iPerformance - official pictures and details

    BMW Concept X7 iPerformance - official pictures and details

Related Specs

  1. 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 E AMG Hammer

    Engine: M117 V8 w/AMG Cylinder Head, Power: 287.1 kw / 385 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 566 nm / 417.5 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  2. 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2

    Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A

  3. 2002 Mercedes-Benz A32K AMG

    Engine: V6, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

  4. 2001 Mercedes-Benz C32 AMG

    Engine: Supercharged V6, Power: 264.0 kw / 354.0 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

  5. 1998 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG

    Engine: V8, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhp @ 5850 rpm, Torque: 409.5 nm / 302.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

New Vehicles

2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...

Concept Cars

Kia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor ShowKia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor Show
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance PackVolkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...

Future Cars

Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen announces Air Care ClimatronicVolkswagen announces Air Care Climatronic
As summer may bring allergies for some of the most sensitives drivers or passengers, Volkswagen equipped its vehicles with a tool that will be very helpful ...

Various News

Land Rover Discovery Sport races a dog sledLand Rover Discovery Sport races a dog sled
Fancy some snow right in the middle of the summer? Maybe you should go in Finland, because even if the outside temperature is over 20, you can find a ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same videoSUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
Copyright CarSession.com