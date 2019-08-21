Mercedes-Benz unveiled a plug-in hybrid line-up in the compact class

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the plug-in hybrid versions of the A-Class, A-Class Sedan and B-Class. All these versions can be found under the 250e suffix and are featuring some interesting details.





All the cars will be fitted with a 1.33 liter petrol unit with 160 horsepower and 250 Nm peak of torque. There is also an electric engine with 102 horsepower and 300 Nm. In total, the plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers 215 horsepower and 450 Nm peak of torque, resources which are sent to the ground via an eight speed automatic transmission.





The not to 100 km/h is done in 6.6 seconds for the A-Class hatchback. The sedan is 0.1 slower, while the B-Class is 0.2 seconds slower. In electric mode, the top speed of all three models is electronically limited to 140 km/h.





Thanks to a 15.6 kWh battery pack, the compact models made in Germany can travel up to 69 kilometers in electric mode only.

