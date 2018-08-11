Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach

Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with a retro-flavoured concept car. Also, the German car manufacturer has published some teaser pictures with the new car.





During the video, Mercedes-Benz has decided to use some interesting hastags like #eqsilverarrow and #SwitchToEQ. And this is pretty clear what the German company has in its mind: a Silver Arrow-inspired design but an all-electric powertrain.





Speaking of the EQ range, the first production model (EQ C SUV) is set to be unveiled in September during a special event. Also, the German car manufacturer will put the new electric SUV in front of the audience that will be at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

Tags: mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz concept, mercedes-benz eq c

Posted in Mercedes, Videos