Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
11 August 2018 09:54:47
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with a retro-flavoured concept car. Also, the German car manufacturer has published some teaser pictures with the new car.
During the video, Mercedes-Benz has decided to use some interesting hastags like #eqsilverarrow and #SwitchToEQ. And this is pretty clear what the German company has in its mind: a Silver Arrow-inspired design but an all-electric powertrain.
Speaking of the EQ range, the first production model (EQ C SUV) is set to be unveiled in September during a special event. Also, the German car manufacturer will put the new electric SUV in front of the audience that will be at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.
