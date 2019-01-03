Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD UK pricing announced

Middle of the winter and Mercedes decides to announce the UK pricing of a car that will help deliveries during this time of the year. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD is now ready to order for March 2019 production, priced from £37,540 for the Sprinter 314 Chassis L2 AWD.





The Sprinter AWD is designed to offer a practical and capable solution where additional traction is required, and uses the tried and trusted Mercedes-Benz 4-ETS (Electronic Traction System) technology, which is integrated with Adaptive ESP, offering unrivalled traction management in operation.





The Sprinter AWD features selectable low range transmission and Downhill Speed Regulation to enhance the traction and grade ability of the Sprinter range even further, as well as increasing the climbing ability of the vehicle.





The AWD system is turned on and off electro-hydraulically, enabling the system to be engaged (4x4) or disengaged (4x2) in vehicle speeds of up to 6 mph if conditions demand. The system is operated by a dashboard mounted rocker switch with integrated indicator lights to show selection and full engagement.





The system uses full electronic control to manage traction which negates the need for a manually engaged differential lock. In all-wheel-drive mode, the transfer case sends 35% of the power to the front axle and 65% to the rear axle. With low range engaged torque is increased by around 40%.





In addition to the low range gear selection and Downhill Speed Regulation, enhanced standard specification for the Sprinter AWD above a standard 4x2 Sprinter includes entrance grab handles on both front doors, hydraulic steering, and mixed use mud and slush tyres for optimum all round suitability.





The AWD Sprinter models use a fully developed and integrated factory assembled driveline and are built alongside 4x2 models; they are not aftermarket conversions and are covered by full three year, unlimited mileage Mercedes-Benz Warranty.













