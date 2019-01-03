Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD UK pricing announced
3 January 2019 17:38:21
|Tweet
Middle of the winter and Mercedes decides to announce the UK pricing of a car that will help deliveries during this time of the year. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter AWD is now ready to order for March 2019 production, priced from £37,540 for the Sprinter 314 Chassis L2 AWD.
The Sprinter AWD is designed to offer a practical and capable solution where additional traction is required, and uses the tried and trusted Mercedes-Benz 4-ETS (Electronic Traction System) technology, which is integrated with Adaptive ESP, offering unrivalled traction management in operation.
The Sprinter AWD features selectable low range transmission and Downhill Speed Regulation to enhance the traction and grade ability of the Sprinter range even further, as well as increasing the climbing ability of the vehicle.
The AWD system is turned on and off electro-hydraulically, enabling the system to be engaged (4x4) or disengaged (4x2) in vehicle speeds of up to 6 mph if conditions demand. The system is operated by a dashboard mounted rocker switch with integrated indicator lights to show selection and full engagement.
The system uses full electronic control to manage traction which negates the need for a manually engaged differential lock. In all-wheel-drive mode, the transfer case sends 35% of the power to the front axle and 65% to the rear axle. With low range engaged torque is increased by around 40%.
In addition to the low range gear selection and Downhill Speed Regulation, enhanced standard specification for the Sprinter AWD above a standard 4x2 Sprinter includes entrance grab handles on both front doors, hydraulic steering, and mixed use mud and slush tyres for optimum all round suitability.
The AWD Sprinter models use a fully developed and integrated factory assembled driveline and are built alongside 4x2 models; they are not aftermarket conversions and are covered by full three year, unlimited mileage Mercedes-Benz Warranty.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1935 Mercedes-Benz 150 SportroadsterEngine: Inline-4, Power: 41.0 kw / 55 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A
1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 EvolutionEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution IIEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1955 Mercedes-Benz 190SLEngine: 4 Cyl., Power: 89.5 kw / 120.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 142.4 nm / 105.0 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL ConvertibleEngine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 215.58 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Toyota Adventure Concept FT-AC unveiled in Los Angeles
Toyota tried to imagine how future adventures will look like with the new FT-AC concept, unveiled for the first time during this year Los Angeles Motor Show. ...
Toyota tried to imagine how future adventures will look like with the new FT-AC concept, unveiled for the first time during this year Los Angeles Motor Show. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Video: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift spied with little camo
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has ...
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has ...