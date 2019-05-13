Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes-Benz sells about 182000 vehicles worldwide in April

Mercedes-Benz sells about 182000 vehicles worldwide in April

13 May 2019 14:07:22

Mercedes-Benz delivered 181,936 cars in April (-5.5%) and a total of 742,809 in the first four months of the year (-5.6%). According to the German car manufacturer, the ongoing sales success of the new A-Class resulted in worldwide growth for the compact cars in April (+6.0%).

Unfortunatly, unit sales of SUVs were still dampened in April by the model changes. In Europe, 71,263 cars with the three-pointed star were delivered last month (-4.8%). In Germany, the region’s core market, sales of 24,970 units in April were slightly below the high prior-year level (-1.3%). In the major markets of France and Russia, unit sales increased in both April and the first four months of the year. In France, Mercedes-Benz actually achieved a new record for January to April (+2.8%).

In China, the region’s core market, sales continued to grow and reached a new high of 232,050 units in the first four months of the year (+2.2%). Unit sales were at a new record level also in April, with deliveries of 57,707 vehicles (+0.8%). 

A total of 111,668 units were sold in the NAFTA region from January to April (-11.7%). In the region’s core market, the USA, Mercedes-Benz sold a total of 22,949 vehicles with the star last month (-15.7%). Sales in the USA in the first four months totalled 94,120 units (-10.9%).

