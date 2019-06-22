Mercedes-Benz sales in May down by 1.3 percent
22 June 2019 08:05:10
|Tweet
Mercedes-Benz sold 195,690 vehicles worldwide in May, which means a decrease by 1.3% compared to the same period of 2018.
The sales success of the new A-Class and the new CLA Coupé, which was launched in Europe in May, had a positive effect last month. More than 58,000 A- and B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA models were sold in May (+10.0%) and global sales of the new A-Class increased by 41.1%.
In May, Mercedes-Benz maintained its market leadership in the premium segment in markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Denmark, Czech Republic, Finland, South Korea, Japan and Australia.
Ongoing model changes in the highest-volume SUV segment had a dampening impact on total unit sales in May. Mercedes-Benz sold 938,499 units in the first five months of the year, which is a decrease by 4.7% compared to the same period of last year.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1939 Mercedes-Benz W163Engine: Front Longitudinal, Power: 360.2 kw / 483.0 bhp @ 7800 rpmN/A
1939 Mercedes-Benz W163 TripoliEngine: M 165 90 Degree V12, Power: 189.4 kw / 254 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A
1935 Mercedes-Benz 150 SportroadsterEngine: Inline-4, Power: 41.0 kw / 55 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A
1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 EvolutionEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution IIEngine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Gadgets
Ford and Lyft join forces for autonomous driving
Ford is one of the leading companies when it comes to autonomous driving technology. To go even further in developing self driving cars, the Blue Oval ...
Ford is one of the leading companies when it comes to autonomous driving technology. To go even further in developing self driving cars, the Blue Oval ...
Various News
Bentley introduces anniversary furniture
This year is very important for Bentley, who celebrates its centenary with a whole range of new models. But not only cars help the Crewe manufacturer ...
This year is very important for Bentley, who celebrates its centenary with a whole range of new models. But not only cars help the Crewe manufacturer ...
Motorsports
Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...
Videos
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...