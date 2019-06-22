Mercedes-Benz sales in May down by 1.3 percent





The sales success of the new A-Class and the new CLA Coupé, which was launched in Europe in May, had a positive effect last month. More than 58,000 A- and B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA models were sold in May (+10.0%) and global sales of the new A-Class increased by 41.1%.





In May, Mercedes-Benz maintained its market leadership in the premium segment in markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Denmark, Czech Republic, Finland, South Korea, Japan and Australia.





Ongoing model changes in the highest-volume SUV segment had a dampening impact on total unit sales in May. Mercedes-Benz sold 938,499 units in the first five months of the year, which is a decrease by 4.7% compared to the same period of last year.



