Mercedes-Benz passes mark of two million vehicles sold already in November

Mercedes-Benz delivered 195,698 vehicles to its customers in November (+7.2%), thus achieving the 57th record month in succession. In the first eleven months of the year, 2,095,810 units were sold. This represents not only the best-ever figure for the period of January to November, but also growth of 10.7% in unit sales. Last month, Mercedes-Benz was the premium brand with the most new registrations in markets including Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Portugal, Taiwan, USA, Canada, and Mexico.





“Mercedes-Benz passed the two-million mark in November, already surpassing its unit sales for the entire previous year. We are going full speed ahead for our customers – not only with the best products, but also in sales and service. And this has already been rewarded with the most successful sales year in our history,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales.





In Europe, unit sales in November rose to a new sales record. A total of 79,942 customers received their new car with the three-pointed star (+1.5%). Since the beginning of the year, 879,878 vehicles were delivered – more than ever before in that period (+7.3%).





With a total of 74,302 vehicles sold in the Asia-Pacific region, more customers received a new Mercedes-Benz there than ever before in a November (+16.2%).





In the USA, 30,838 customers decided in favor of a car with the three-pointed star in November (+1.6%). For the period of January to November, a new record was set of 359.953 units sold in the NAFTA region (+0.5%). Contributions to this development came from best-ever sales in Canada (+12.7%) and Mexico (+25.3%).

