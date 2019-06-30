Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes-Benz offers its cars for 48-hours test drives

Mercedes-Benz offers its cars for 48-hours test drives

30 June 2019 10:34:43

When you go for a test drive in a new car, you usually go on a predefined route with a sales representative. You don't have the freedom of testing the car the way you want. Mercedes-Benz wants to change that.

Mercedes-Benz has introduced 48-hour test drives across the range, meaning customers can now experience their potential new car in the real world.

In the A-Class, B-Class and CLA, customers can experience the all-new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, with a touchscreen interface and ‘Hey Mercedes’ which uses intelligent voice recognition to control key features. The offer runs until Wednesday 31 July and is available at participating Mercedes-Benz retailers. 
Rob Halloway, Marketing Director, Mercedes-Benz Cars UK, said: ‘Our retailer partners offer this extended test drive exclusively to our customers, and it allows them to experience one of our latest cars on their terms.’

The 48-hour test drive initiative excludes Mercedes-AMG models, the new GLE, the new A-Class Saloon and Marco Polo.




