Mercedes-Benz is launching the GLC L, a long wheelbase version available only in China

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new GLC L. As you can expect, the long-wheelbase version of the compact SUV is designed only for the Chineze market and comes with special specifications.





The German engineers have stretched the wheelbase of the vehicle by 100 millimeters. As a result, the car comes with more space for the rear passengers. More than that, the car measures 4.76 meters long, while the width still stands at 1.89 meters.





On the outside and also on the inside there are no technical or design modifications. And this something you would expect to see. Under the hood, the Chineze market will get only petrol units.





Custormers will be able to order the 2.0 liter petrol engine with 184 HP, 211 HP and 245 HP. Standard, all versions are available with a nine speed automatic transmission.

Tags: glc l, long wheelbase glc, mercedes, mercedes-benz glc, mercedes-benz glc l

