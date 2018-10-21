Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes-Benz is launching the GLC L, a long wheelbase version available only in China
Mercedes-Benz is launching the GLC L, a long wheelbase version available only in China
21 October 2018 09:41:10
|Tweet
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new GLC L. As you can expect, the long-wheelbase version of the compact SUV is designed only for the Chineze market and comes with special specifications.
The German engineers have stretched the wheelbase of the vehicle by 100 millimeters. As a result, the car comes with more space for the rear passengers. More than that, the car measures 4.76 meters long, while the width still stands at 1.89 meters.
On the outside and also on the inside there are no technical or design modifications. And this something you would expect to see. Under the hood, the Chineze market will get only petrol units.
Custormers will be able to order the 2.0 liter petrol engine with 184 HP, 211 HP and 245 HP. Standard, all versions are available with a nine speed automatic transmission.
Mercedes-Benz is launching the GLC L, a long wheelbase version available only in China Photos (3 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo gets green light for production
Mercedes-Benz is launching the GLC L, a long wheelbase version available only in China
-
This is the all-new Mercedes-Benz S 560 e plug-in hybrid
Diesel swapping program from Audi - up to 10.000 Euros for you old car
Diesel swapping program from Volkswagen - up to 8.000 Euros for you old car
Related Specs
1923 Mercedes IndianapolisEngine: M 7294, Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 4800 rpmN/A
2008 Mercedes-Benz ConceptFASCINATIONEngine: BlueTEC Diesel Inline-4, Power: 152.1 kw / 204 bhpN/A
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Final EditionEngine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2500-5000 rpm
1937 Mercedes-Benz W25 Avus StreamlineEngine: MD 25 DAB, 60 Degree V12, Power: 563.8 kw / 756 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1908 Mercedes 150HP Semmering RennwagenEngine: Water-Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 1400 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
New teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental Concept
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
Custom Cars
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Future Cars
Polestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...
Market News
Volkswagen brand reaches record sales in January
In 2017 Volkswagen lost its first place among the worlds biggest car manufacturers in front of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. There were only 200.000 ...
In 2017 Volkswagen lost its first place among the worlds biggest car manufacturers in front of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. There were only 200.000 ...
Gadgets
Subaru installs Eyesight Driver assistance on one million cars
As most of the current manufacturers, Subaru is dedicated to include more and more safety systems in its cars. All the technology is called Eyesight and ...
As most of the current manufacturers, Subaru is dedicated to include more and more safety systems in its cars. All the technology is called Eyesight and ...
Various News
Toyota Prius recall announced in US
Toyota Prius had some difficult times some years ago, when the Japanese manufacturer ordered a recall for unintended acceleration. The most recent Prius ...
Toyota Prius had some difficult times some years ago, when the Japanese manufacturer ordered a recall for unintended acceleration. The most recent Prius ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and details
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...
Videos
Silent Mercedes-Benz A-Class spied - it could be the next EQA hatchback
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new EQC electric SUV. You can describe the model as an electric version of the GLC and GLC Coupe. ...
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new EQC electric SUV. You can describe the model as an electric version of the GLC and GLC Coupe. ...