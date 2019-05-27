Mercedes-Benz GLE 580 4MATIC introduced
27 May 2019 17:40:44
To better rival the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz is adding a new V8 version of the car. It is called the Mercedes-Benz GLE580 4Matic, and introduces a host of new innovations that established new benchmarks in the industry. For example, the GLE is the first SUV in the Mercedes-Benz line up to introduce the revolutionary new E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension – the world’s first 48-volt active suspension system.
The new generation GLE also premiered extended driver assistance systems with Active Stop-and-Go Assist and an available third row seat for the first time. The redesigned, luxurious GLE interior features the latest technology from Mercedes-Benz including the revolutionary Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). This game-changing infotainment system offers intelligent voice control and natural language understanding, dual 12.3” digital touchscreen media displays, and augmented reality (AR) video for navigation.
At the heart of the GLE 580 4MATIC is the powerful, electrified V8 biturbo gasoline engine with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter generator. This sophisticated powerplant offers an impressive output of 483 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. In addition, the GLE 580 4MATIC is capable of producing an extra 184 lb-ft of torque and 21 horsepower through EQ Boost over short periods. The integrated starter generator (ISG) is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost and energy recuperation, resulting in fuel savings previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology.
The ISG eliminates the need for a belt drive for ancillary components at the front of the engine, which reduces its overall length. The slim design of the engine, together with the physical separation of the intake/exhaust, creates space for a close-coupled exhaust after treatment.
The 48 V on-board electrical system serves not only high power consumers, such as the water pump and air-conditioning compressor, but also the integrated starter-generator (ISG), which also supplies energy to the battery by means of highly efficient energy recuperation.
The GLE 580 4MATIC also boasts the latest technological innovations from Mercedes-Benz including the variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.
