Mercedes-Benz GLB UK pricing announced

Mercedes-Benz is introducing a new model on the UK. Of course it is an SUV. The GLB is available to order now with prices starting from £34,200 for the GLB 200 Sport with seven seats, rising to £45,950 for the GLB 220 d 4MATIC AMG Line Premium Plus with seven seats.





The GLB is available with seven seats as standard across the range, with the exception of the GLB 220 d 4MATIC AMG Line Premium which can be specified with five seats.





The GLB 200 is powered by a 163 hp, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 250 Nm of torque. This allows 0 to 62 mph in 9.1 seconds, a 129 mph top speed, with fuel economy from 47.1 mpg (combined) and emissions from 138 g/km CO2. A 7G-DCT gearbox comes as standard.





The GLB 200 d – available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive – features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which generates 150 hp and 320 Nm. It can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 9.0 seconds and has a top speed of 127 hp (4MATIC: 9.3 seconds and 125 mph). It can deliver up to 56.5 mpg combined and emits 133 g/km (4MATIC: 51.4 mpg and 145 g/km). The GLB 200 d and 220 d are both mated to an 8G-DCT transmission.





The range-topping GLB 220 d 4MATIC is powered by a 190 hp, four-cylinder diesel engine producing up to 400 Nm for 0-62 mph in 7.6 seconds, and a 135 mph top speed. Fuel economy figures and emissions figures for this engine are 51.4 mpg (combined) and 146 g/km CO2.





Entry-level Sport models come as standard with 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels; Dynamic Select, which provides a choice of four driving modes; comfort suspension; LED headlights and tail lights; 180° reversing camera; aluminium roof rails; two-zone Thermotronic climate control; heated front seats; the Light and Sight interior lighting package; Artico man-made leather upholstery; DAB tuner, a six-speaker/100 watt sound system, a seven-inch digital cockpit display and seven-inch touchscreen media display, the MBUX multimedia system, ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation, plus Mercedes me connect (which includes emergency call system (eCall), accident recovery, breakdown management and maintenance management).





Standard safety and assistance equipment includes Active Brake Assist, Active bonnet, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Attention Assist, Speed Limit Assist, and Keyless-Go locking and unlocking.

AMG Line models add 19-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels; AMG bodystyling; privacy glass; Artico man-made leather and Dinamica microfibre upholstery.





Premium models come as standard with 64-colour ambient lighting; Mirror package, including automatically folding exterior mirrors and automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors; Parking package, including reversing camera and parking sensors; pre-installation for trailer coupling; Augmented Reality Navigation; 10.25-inch infotainment display and 10.25-inch digital cockpit display; Mercedes-Benz 10-speaker/225 watt sound system; smartphone integration and wireless charging.









