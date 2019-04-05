Mercedes-Benz GLB, teased for the first time

Mercedes-Benz has a big plan for its compact class. After we have seen the all-new A-Class, A-Class Sedan, CLA Coupe and CLA Shooting Brake we will have the chance to discover a new member of the German's compact car family.





Its name is GLB and it will be an SUV slotted between the GLA and GLC. Now, the German car manufacturer has published the first teaser picture with the interior of the upcoming GLB.





The car will be launched on April 16 during the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show. As we expected to see, the new GLB will borrow all the details that we have seen on the new A-Class.





We are speaking about the instrument panel and infotainment system which will be available with some generouse touchscreens. The exterior of the car will resemble to the G-Class, while under the hood we will see the same pots that can be found on the A-Class.

Tags: glb, mercedes, mercedes-benz, merceds-benz glb

