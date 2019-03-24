Mercedes-Benz G-Class will get a new diesel engine

A listing from German insurance company HUK24 indicates us that a Mercedes-Benz G400d diesel version will be soon on the way to European customers.





According to that source, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz G400d will features a 3.0 liter unit rated at 326 horsepower. As you would expect, this one will sit alongside the G350d version which will deliver 282 horsepower.





As a reminder, the G350d comes with a 2.0 liter inline six cylinder turbodiesel engine that can push the mighty G-Class from not to 100 km/h in just 7.4 seconds. The top speed of the G350d is clocked at 200 km/h. Now, imagine that you'll have 44 horsepower more and also some extra torques. In this condition, the G400 will be faster.





In Germany, the G350d has a starting price of 95,000 Euros but the we are pretty sure that the G400d will pass the 100,000 Euros mark.

