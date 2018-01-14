Mercedes-Benz G-Class - the last teaser before the official debut
14 January 2018 06:36:39
Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show. Until now, the German car manufacturer has published a few teaser pictures and videos, but this one is the last.
Until now we know that the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will come with a ground clereance between the axeles of 242 mm and will be able to cross waters hight of up to 700 mm. The car will also come with a new independent double wishbone suspension and the engines will be matted to the 9 speed automatic transmission with torque convertor. The rear axle was also updated.
More than that, the new G-Class will feature a special off-road mode. Named the G-Mode it will automatically active when one of its three differentials are blocked or when the Low Range is selected.
Inside the cabin, the 2019 G-Class is a new breed. It will come with the same geometric lines but with all the new equippment that can be ordered in the Germans limousines. Stay tuned for the new info.
