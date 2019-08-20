Mercedes-Benz EQV is an all-electric premium van

A few months ago during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQV Concept car. Now, the German car manufacturer has published the first pictures and details of the production version.





This is the first fully-electric premium MPV and it promises to deliver impressive driving abilites with zero emissions. The public unveiling of the car will took place on September during the Frankfurt Motor Show.





The EQV production model is identical to the concept one. It has an electric drive which can deliver 150 kW and it can trave between two charges about 400 kilometers. Electric power motor energy comes from a 90 kWh battery pack. There is also a smart water-cooled onboard charger with a capacity of 11 kW that allows for AC charging at home.

