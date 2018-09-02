Mercedes-Benz EQC teased again
2 September 2018 06:03:48
On 4th September Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new EQC. We are talking about the first electric vehicle that will be part of the new sub-brand EQ. The car will be, of course, an SUV but untill we will managed to get some fresh pictures, the German car manufacturer has released another video teaser.
In the last three years the Mercedes-Benz EQC accumulated millions of kilometres of tests and 40 engineers have worked hard to prove that the new SUV is a realible car in any envinroment.
The new Mercedes-Benz EQC will be an all-electric car which will deliver about 400 horsepower in the top version and it will be able to deliver also about 400 kilometers of range in the new WLTP cycle. With all the details and official pictures we will come back on 4th September.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
This is the Opel GT X Experimental, the concept that is providing a glipse of what will look the future electric cars
Opel already teased its future design philosophy and now i going even further with an official photo. Due to be revealed later this year, the GT X Experimental ...
McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey by MSO introduced
McLaren Special Operations is always working on exclusive cars and does not lose any occasion to introduce this special cars to its clients. The newest ...
Jaguar will build electric versions of the old E-Type
While everyone is trying to offer new zero emissions vehicles, Jaguar decided it has the technology and heritage to offer an electric powertrain on an ...
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Seat launches Shazam in its cars
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
The Grand Tour - the game will be realeased soon
If you ever want to be Clarkson, May or Hammond, here is your chance. But don't get too excited because you'll not be able to replace one of the guys ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
