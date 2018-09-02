Mercedes-Benz EQC teased again

On 4th September Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new EQC. We are talking about the first electric vehicle that will be part of the new sub-brand EQ. The car will be, of course, an SUV but untill we will managed to get some fresh pictures, the German car manufacturer has released another video teaser.





In the last three years the Mercedes-Benz EQC accumulated millions of kilometres of tests and 40 engineers have worked hard to prove that the new SUV is a realible car in any envinroment.





The new Mercedes-Benz EQC will be an all-electric car which will deliver about 400 horsepower in the top version and it will be able to deliver also about 400 kilometers of range in the new WLTP cycle. With all the details and official pictures we will come back on 4th September.

