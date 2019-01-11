Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes-Benz EQC made US debut at CES Las Vegas

Mercedes-Benz EQC made US debut at CES Las Vegas

11 January 2019 06:45:28

More and more car manufacturers are booking stands at CES Las Vegas. Mercedes in one of them and used the technology fair to introduce its first 100% electric SUV to its US clients.

The first Mercedes-Benz vehicle from the EQ brand is celebrating its U.S. premiere. The EQC symbolizes the beginning of a new mobility era at Daimler.

The EQC features an all-new drive system development with compact electric drivetrains at each axle. These give the EQC the driving characteristics of an all-wheel drive vehicle.

To reduce power consumption, the electric drivetrains are configured differently: the front electric motor is optimized for best possible efficiency in the low to medium load range, while the rear motor adds sportiness. Together, they generate an output of 402 hp and a maximum torque of 564 lb-ft.
Mercedes-Benz EQC made US debut at CES Las Vegas Photos

Within the EU the charging process at a Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is up to three times faster than at a household socket; in the U.S. the time advantage when charging at a Wallbox is even up to eight times as much, because here the voltage at a household socket is usually 120 V. 

It is faster with DC charging – which is standard for the EQC, with a suitable market-specific plug – for example via CCS (Combined Charging Systems) in Europe and the USA, CHAdeMO in Japan or GB/T in China. Depending on the SoC (status of charge), the EQC can be charged with a maximum output of up to 110 kW at an appropriate charging station. It then takes around 40 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent.

The lithium-ion battery, which has an energy content of 80 kWh (NEDC), supplies the vehicle with power. The power consumption and range of electric vehicles greatly depend on the driving style. The EQC supports its driver with five driving programs through DYNAMIC SELECT, each with different characteristics: COMFORT, ECO, MAX RANGE, SPORT and INDIVIDUAL for an individually customizable program.



