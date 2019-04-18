Mercedes-Benz EQC gains Edition 1886

Mercedes-Benz unveiled during the 2019 New York Auto Show the EQC Edition 1886. The special version serves as a eminder of the invention of the first automobile.





The 2019 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 combines an extensive range of optional extras with customer-friendly services related to electric mobility.





“The EQC Edition 1886 not only stands for progressive design, exciting driving dynamics and a range more than suitable for daily use, it also stands for intelligent additional services that anticipate and fulfil the driver's needs. Long-term, worry-free vehicle use is the focus here”, said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG.





The EQC 1886 comes with a black panel radiator grille, high-gloss black badge, special mudguards, and 10-spoke 20-inch light-alloy wheels in high-gloss black with white decorative elements. The body will be offered exclusively in metallic high-tech silver.





Inside the cabin, the EQC 1886 has new seat designs with upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/ DINAMICA microfibre in indigo blue and black. A special EQC Edition 1886 lettering is embroidered into the seat backrests. The lettering can also be found as a badge on the centre console.





The electric powertrain delivers 408 horsepower and can deliver up to 471 kilometers of range according to NEDC test.

Tags: mercedes, mercedes eqc 1886, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz eqc

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles