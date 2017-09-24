Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama

Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare it for the production of the brand new EQ SUV.





This is part of the company’s strategic plan to electrify its entire model lineup by 2022. 1 billion USD will be invested in the plant.





"With production locations for EVs and batteries in Europe, China, and now the U.S., our global network is ready for the era of electric vehicles. Thanks to our plant modernization in Tuscaloosa, we will be able to quickly ramp up U.S. production of EQ models", said Markus Schaefer, member of the divisional board of Mercedes-Benz Cars responsible for production and supply chain.





The reconstruction will start next year and the assembly process of the EQ SUV will start after 2020. More than 600 jobs will be added. As you may have read, Mercedes-Benz is taking orders for the WQ SUV in Norway. In order to reserve one of the cars you have to pay 2,500 USD reservation tax.

Tags: eq suv, mercedes, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz eq, mercedes-benz eq suv

Posted in Acura, Various News