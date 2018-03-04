Mercedes-Benz CLS Shooting Brake Night Edition is here

Mercedes-Benz has published the first pictures and details of the new CLS Shooting Brake Night Edition. Set to be unveiled during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the special edition comes with 18 inch alloy wheels.





The car also has a sporty front apron, side sill panels and a new rear apron. Standard, the car comes with LED headlights and a unique "Edition" badge on the front fender.





For now we don't have pictures with the interior, but Mercedes-Benz says there are a bunch of white accents. Also, the German model will feature carbon-look trim and unique floor mats.





We don't know which engines will be available but we are pretty sure that the special edition will be available with all the engine range.

