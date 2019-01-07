Mercedes-Benz CLA Edition 1 - new teaser video
7 January 2019 14:33:43
Mercedes-Benz has decided to publish another video teaser with the upcoming 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA. The German compact model will be showcased tomorrow during the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
This time, the German car manufacturer has published a Facebook video and thanks to this multimedia "message" we have the chance to see some exterior and interior details of the new car.
As you probably know, the second generation CLA will get some heavily influence on design from the new generation A-Class. The car will have a more aggressive and mature front part, a sloop roofline and a sexy rear end.
Inside the cabin there will be the same layout that we get to see in the new A-Class. As a result we will have the chance to order the two screens (10.25 inch optional) that are used for the instrument panel and for the newly developed MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system.
Under the hood, there will be petrol and diesel engines, but the most important units will be the gasoline-powered 1.33 liter and the new 2.0 diesel engine.
