Mercedes-Benz C-Class Saloon and Estate UK pricing announced
10 May 2018 14:59:11
Mercedes-Benz has introduced a revised version of the C-Class model during this year Geneva Motor Show. The updates are available on both version, the Saloon and the Estate. Both are available to order, with prices starting from just £33,180 for the petrol-powered C 200 SE Saloon. Prices for the C 200 SE Estate start at £34,380. The Mercedes-AMG C 43 Saloon is priced from £49,675, while the Estate starts at £50,875.
The updated C-Class features a range of new, more efficient diesel and petrol engines. A 12.3-inch digital cockpit display is now optionally available which, together with a 10.25-inch infotainment display, further enhances the luxurious cabin.
The C 200, available in rear-wheel or 4MATIC all-wheel-drive, features an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine with EQ Boost. EQ Boost uses a 48-volt onboard network with a belt-driven starter/alternator – the system adds 14 hp to the car’s overall output. It has an output of 184 hp and 280 Nm, and can achieve up to 46.3 mpg (4MATIC: 42.2 mpg) on the combined cycle while emitting 136 g/km of CO2 (144 g/km if specified with optional 19-inch alloy wheels; 4MATIC: 148 g/km or 156 g/km).
All models come as standard with a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.
SE models come as standard with Agility Control comfort suspension; 17-inch alloy wheels; Collision Prevention Assist Plus; reversing camera; Audio 20 with 10.25-inch media display; heated front seats; DAB radio; SD card-based navigation system; and Speedtronic cruise control.
For an additional £1,650, the Sport trim line adds comfort suspension lowered by 15 mm; LED high performance headlights; and sports seats upholstered in Artico man-made leather.
AMG Line standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels; sports suspension; AMG bodystyling; AMG sports seats in Artico leather and Dinamica microfibre; and sports braking system with perforated front brake discs. AMG Line is available for £1,495 over Sport models.
The C 43 comes as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels; AMG Ride Control sports suspension; ‘BITURBO 4MATIC’ lettering on front wings; AMG bodystyling; black mirror housings; Artico leather and Dinamica microfibre upholstery with red contrast stitching; and red seat belts.
A performance exhaust can be added to the C 43 for £1,000. The Exterior Carbon Fibre package can be specified for £1,260, while AMG performance seats can be added for £1,405.
