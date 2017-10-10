Marvel has Audi and now DC Comics has Mercedes-Benz. The new Justice League movie will be out on November 17, 2017 and it is made by Warner Bros. Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash are the superheroes who will try to save the planet from an alien assault of catastrophic proportions.





Alonside the DC's heroes, Justice League will also come with some interesting cars. The Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo is the new Batmobile. It was tailored after Ben Aflleck's body and now is 10% larger than the initial concept.





Another great appearence will be the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet which will be driven by Wonder Women. Also, the Mercedes-Benz fans will have the chance to see the mighty G500 4x4 in action.





“With Justice League, we found the perfect partner to highlight our current vehicles as well as communicate the fascination of our brand. The E-Class Cabriolet is a natural fit for Wonder Woman,” says Dr. Jens Thiemer, Vice President Marketing Mercedes-Benz Cars“ . And who other than Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, would be more inclined to drive a car like the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo? We are therefore highly excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures on this much-anticipated movie as we reach out to as many people as possible with a creative and innovative campaign.”

Tags: batman, justice league, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz amg vision gran turismo

Source: Mercedes