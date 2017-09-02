Mercedes-AMG Project One - a new teaser picture
2 September 2017 02:23:10
As you may have read, Mercedes-AMG will unveil during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show a new hypercar. Named Mercedes-AMG Project One, the concept comes with Formula 1 technology and will be able to deliver great power and performances.
Today, the German car manufacturer has published another new teaser picture with the Mercedes-AMG Project One. According to Mercedes, the high-performance hybrid has an output of over 1000 hp and a top speed exceeding 350 km/h. The showcar combines outstanding racetrack performance with day-to-day suitable Formula 1 hybrid technology and exemplary efficiency.
Under the hood of the concept will be a 1.6 liter turbo V6 engine and a hybrid power unit derived from Mercedes-AMG’s 2015 W06 Hybrid Formula 1 car. According to a report, Mercedes-Benz will ask 2.6 million USD for Project One and the model will be produced in just 275 units. All of them are already pre-ordered. With all the details about the Mercedes-AMG Project One we will come in a few days.
