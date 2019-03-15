Mercedes-AMG GT53 4-Door Coupe US pricing announced

Mercedes is targeting customers that love expensive its most expensive four-door coupe with a special version of the current AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.





Mercedes-Benz USA today announced pricing for the GT 53 variant of the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Starting from $99,000, the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 is powered by an AMG-enhanced 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo Engine with EQ Boost and Electric Auxiliary Compressor that produces 429 hp and 384 lb-ft peak torque.





EQ Boost utilizes stored electric power from the 48V battery through an Integrated-Starter-Generator, a powerful electric motor that combines the functions of a starter and an alternator. This EQ Boost unit assists the internal combustion engine with up to an additional 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque at low engine speeds.





The Electric Auxiliary Compressor, exclusive to AMG “53” models, assists in spooling the engine’s exhaust-gas-driven turbocharger quickly at low-to-mid RPMs, and it is capable of reaching speeds of 70,000 RPMs in less than a third of a second.





Standard feature highlights for the GT 53 include: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9- Speed transmission, AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable All-Wheel Drive, AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes, AMG Ride Control Sport Suspension, silver painted 6-piston front brake calipers, Burmester surround sound system, COMAND Navigation, AMG Track Pace COMAND Application, and electronically-deployable rear spoiler.













