Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates

22 June 2019 08:10:28

A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. As a result, today we have the chance to see the first pictures with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 facelift. 

The car is set to debut this weekend during the 24 Hours of Nurburgring endurance race. 

Next to its competitive potential, the economical aspects are one of the most important decision criteria for teams. Accordingly, one of the development goals was further reduction of the running costs to provide even more planning and budget security for the teams. Among others, this is achieved by expanding the running time of the engine. As a result, rebuilds of the AMG 6.3 litre atmospheric V8 engine are required even less frequently.

The new Mercedes-AMG comes with a range of improvements to make work for engineers and mechanics easier. These include a front splitter that can be adjusted quicker and a quick setting for the rear wing. Further time-saving potential comes from a new air filter that is easier to access and the general reduction of screw connections. 

As a world first for race cars, Mercedes-AMG is introducing a system for the GT3 that allows for automatic recording and analysis of the running time of vehicle components. 

According to the German car manufacturer, this new version of the car will be available to order at the end of 2019.

