Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
22 June 2019 08:10:28
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. As a result, today we have the chance to see the first pictures with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 facelift.
The car is set to debut this weekend during the 24 Hours of Nurburgring endurance race.
Next to its competitive potential, the economical aspects are one of the most important decision criteria for teams. Accordingly, one of the development goals was further reduction of the running costs to provide even more planning and budget security for the teams. Among others, this is achieved by expanding the running time of the engine. As a result, rebuilds of the AMG 6.3 litre atmospheric V8 engine are required even less frequently.
The new Mercedes-AMG comes with a range of improvements to make work for engineers and mechanics easier. These include a front splitter that can be adjusted quicker and a quick setting for the rear wing. Further time-saving potential comes from a new air filter that is easier to access and the general reduction of screw connections.
As a world first for race cars, Mercedes-AMG is introducing a system for the GT3 that allows for automatic recording and analysis of the running time of vehicle components.
According to the German car manufacturer, this new version of the car will be available to order at the end of 2019.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Skoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Ford and Lyft join forces for autonomous driving
Ford is one of the leading companies when it comes to autonomous driving technology. To go even further in developing self driving cars, the Blue Oval ...
Bentley introduces anniversary furniture
This year is very important for Bentley, who celebrates its centenary with a whole range of new models. But not only cars help the Crewe manufacturer ...
Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer to debut in Baja 500
Subaru has a long tradition when it comes to off-road races. So it is now surprise that Subaru of America announced upport of the Subaru Crosstrek Desert ...
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
