Mercedes AMG GT R PRO US pricing announced
16 July 2019 18:06:27
People from US looking for a powerful GT model, that costs less than a Ferrari, but can deliver same performance, can now have a look in Mercedes showrooms. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer is announcing the price of its AMG GT R PRO, an exclusive model from the high-performance AMG GT family.
Starting from $199,650, the GT R PRO is limited to 750 units globally and features further-honed driving dynamics, specifically tuned for the racetrack.
Drawing on experience gained from the motorsport successes of the AMG GT3 and GT4 racing cars, the Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO features a new adjustable coil-over suspension, lightweight construction with carbon fiber components, unique race-inspired design and functional aerodynamic enhancements.
These improvements enabled AMG GT3 racing driver Maro Engel to complete a circuit of the Nürburgring North Loop in exactly 7.04.632 minutes while driving the new AMG GT R PRO. This bettered the previous time set by the AMG GT R by approximately six seconds, and demonstrates the great potential of AMG's current flagship GT.
The new AMG GT R PRO include AMG RIDE CONTROL coil-over suspension with manual damping adjustment, allowing for precise tuning of spring rate, rebound and compression. This fine-tuning is possible via permanently installed adjustment wheels on the damper, providing optimal adjustment of the suspension setup to suit specific tracks or personal preference.
Enlarged carbon fiber front splitter with aluminum supports, aerodynamic carbon fiber 'flics' on the front bumper, functional aerodynamic 'gills' in the front fenders, and an adjustable front axle carbon fiber sway bar. All of these components work together to improve front-axle downforce. Exclusive and color-coordinated race-inspired exterior accent stripes. Gloss Light Green stripes when combined with Selenite Grey Magno exterior, or stripes in Matte Dark Grey with all other exterior colors. The unique accent stripes can also be omitted, if desired.
In addition to the GT R PRO's exclusive new performance features and unique design, it also shares new features recently introduced across the refreshed 2020 AMG GT lineup.
