Home » News » Mercedes » Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO launched in UK

Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO launched in UK

15 March 2019 19:35:42

Mercedes is extending its UK range with the introduction of the new AMGT GT R PRO, a car for true enthusiasts that want a track mean machine. The new Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO is available to order and is priced at £188,345.

The GT R PRO uses a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine with an output of 585 hp and 700 Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 198 mph. It delivers 22.8 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 284 g/m of CO2.

The GT R PRO builds on the GT R with aerodynamic fine-tuning resulting in more downforce; a new suspension; and lightweight-design bucket seats and wheels, all of which contribute to enhanced driving dynamics and racetrack performance.
Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO launched in UK
Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO launched in UK Photos

The GT R PRO comes as standard with 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster display and multimedia display; carbon ceramic brakes; roll cage in matt black; 19-inch/20-inch AMG five-twin-spoke forged-alloy wheels painted in titanium grey; Premium package including Burmester surround sound system and Keyless-Go package; AMG Matt Black Carbon Fibre Trim package; AMG Track package; Active Aerodynamics; AMG Ride Control sports suspension with adjustable damper system; AMG electronically controlled rear axle limited-slip differential lock; racing stripes in light green; Parking package including Parking Assist PARKTRONIC; AMG Carbon package I including rear diffuser and front splitter in carbon fibre; AMG Traction Control; and AMG Interior Night package.




Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles

Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO launched in UK Photos (1 photos)
  • Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO launched in UK

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf launched

    Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf launched

  2. Ford Fiesta ST tuned via an app

    Ford Fiesta ST tuned via an app

  3. Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe and Convertible introduced

    Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe and Convertible introduced

  4.  
  5. New Toyota Corolla enters production in the US

    New Toyota Corolla enters production in the US

  6. Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO launched in UK

    Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO launched in UK

  7. Opel to return to Russian market

    Opel to return to Russian market

Related Specs

  1. 1908 Mercedes 150HP Semmering Rennwagen

    Engine: Water-Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 1400 rpmN/A

  2. 1923 Mercedes Indianapolis

    Engine: M 7294, Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 4800 rpmN/A

  3. 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 E AMG Hammer

    Engine: M117 V8 w/AMG Cylinder Head, Power: 287.1 kw / 385 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 566 nm / 417.5 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2

    Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A

  5. 2002 Mercedes-Benz A32K AMG

    Engine: V6, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept carThis is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Skoda teases third SUV modelSkoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial IntelligenceVolkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...

Various News

Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in GenevaBreitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in Geneva
2019 is a very important year for Bentley, who will celebrate its centenary. To mark this important occasion, one of Bentley's partners is preparing something ...

Motorsports

McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing carMcLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...

Videos

Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode systemVideo: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
Copyright CarSession.com