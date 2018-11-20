Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro - first teaser
20 November 2018 15:52:34
Mercedes-Benz has a big surprise for its fans. During the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the German car manufacturer will unveil the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro. But we already have seen lots of camouflaged prototype with these modifications during some Nurburgring tests.
According to the German car manufacturer, the car will come with some tweaked aerodynamics. We have seen various fins and air ducts in the fascia but there is also a new quad-exhaust setup in the rear.
Another important thing is that the car will come with some weight reduction and some extra power. As you know, the AMG GT R has 577 horsepower thanks to a V8 4.0 liter biturbo engine and we expect to see some 600 horsepower in the AMG GT R Pro.
