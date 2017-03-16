Mercedes AMG GT Concept revealed in Geneva
16 March 2017 18:35:13
Mercedes-AMG is heading towards a hybrid future, as its most recent concept anticipated. The prototype was unveiled for the first time during this year Geneva Motor Show and was called AMG GT Concept.
The Panamericana grille with vertical ribs painted red on the sides, the new configuration of the extremely slim main headlamps and the side air gills with their dominant design in the front apron are hallmark AMG GT design characteristics.
The extravagant paintwork is in the colour shade hot red with a finish that shimmers in the light like liquid metal thanks to a special formulation.
Further design elements at the tail end are the wide carbon-fibre diffuser curved downwards at the sides and the centrally arranged tailpipe trim reminiscent of the Mercedes-AMG GT R.
After the Formula 1 vehicle, the show car is the second AMG model to bear the new designation "EQ Power+", which all performance hybrids from Mercedes-AMG will be given in future.
The performance hybrid system combines the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with an additional powerful electric machine. The sprint from 0-100 km/h can be mastered at a super sports car level by the AMG GT Concept in less than three seconds.
Three operating modes can be preselected via the electric drive unit: the AMG GT Concept either drives purely electrically or only with the combustion engine or it optimally combines both drive sources with one another as a hybrid.
