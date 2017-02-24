Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 unveiled

Mercedes celebrates AMG's anniversary with a special edition of the GT C Roadster, scheduled to be unveiled in Geneva Motor Show this march.





Available as an exclusively equipped Edition 50 special model, the GT C Roadster will be produced in a limited quantity of 500 cars worldwide. It marks the landmark year of the company, which was founded in 1967 and celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2017.





The Edition 50 can be recognised by the two special paint finishes in designo graphite grey magno or designo cashmere white magno. Black chrome accents are applied to the side skirt trim, the front splitter, the trim strips in the air intakes of the Panamericana grille, the fins on the side air outlets in the front wings, the trim on the rear diffuser and the exhaust tailpipe trim elements.





The interior is marked by a contrast between black and silver. This colour scheme is followed not only by the trim in STYLE Exclusive nappa leather in silver pearl/black with grey diamond-patterned contrasting topstitching, but also by the black AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre with grey contrasting topstitching, 12 o'clock mark in silver pearl, "Edition 50" lettering plus a note on the limitation.





The Edition comes as standard with the AMG Interior Night package, which includes steering wheel spokes, shift paddles and door sill panels in black, silver seat belts and black chrome trim. The head restraint of the AMG Performance seat is embossed with "GT Edition 50".









