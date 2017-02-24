Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 unveiled
24 February 2017 17:37:00
Mercedes celebrates AMG's anniversary with a special edition of the GT C Roadster, scheduled to be unveiled in Geneva Motor Show this march.
Available as an exclusively equipped Edition 50 special model, the GT C Roadster will be produced in a limited quantity of 500 cars worldwide. It marks the landmark year of the company, which was founded in 1967 and celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2017.
The Edition 50 can be recognised by the two special paint finishes in designo graphite grey magno or designo cashmere white magno. Black chrome accents are applied to the side skirt trim, the front splitter, the trim strips in the air intakes of the Panamericana grille, the fins on the side air outlets in the front wings, the trim on the rear diffuser and the exhaust tailpipe trim elements.
The interior is marked by a contrast between black and silver. This colour scheme is followed not only by the trim in STYLE Exclusive nappa leather in silver pearl/black with grey diamond-patterned contrasting topstitching, but also by the black AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre with grey contrasting topstitching, 12 o'clock mark in silver pearl, "Edition 50" lettering plus a note on the limitation.
The Edition comes as standard with the AMG Interior Night package, which includes steering wheel spokes, shift paddles and door sill panels in black, silver seat belts and black chrome trim. The head restraint of the AMG Performance seat is embossed with "GT Edition 50".
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Toyota has published the first teaser image of an all-new concept car. Named Toyota i-TRIL Concept it will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
After it managed to become the biggest automotive manufacturer in the world, Volkswagen continues the momentum in January. In January, the Volkswagen ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
