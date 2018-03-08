Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe official details and images
8 March 2018 13:36:13
It has been a long wait, but the car that every AMG fans waited for is here. Mercedes AMG used this year Geneva Motor Show to unveil its new four-door performance car. The new coupé is the first four-door sports car from Affalterbach and draws directly on the legendary SLS and AMG GT models of success.
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door model delivers driving experiences in new dimensions and extends the AMG model family. The design with the low bonnet, dominant front and muscular body language emphasises the sporty genes of the four-door coupé, which sets new standards as the youngest model in the AMG family.
The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé offers an extensive portfolio of exterior equipment packages. The Night Package comprises high-gloss black trim, whilst, for example, the Chrome package emphasises the luxurious character of the car with trim and an insert in high-gloss chrome. Two Carbon-Fibre Packages offer different versions of carbon-fibre trim, whilst the optional Aerodynamics package gives the car an even sportier look and is a new feature in this segment. It includes additional functional features in high-gloss black, the Jet?Wing in Silver Shadow in the front apron and the fixed rear aerofoil and also naturally reduces lift at higher speeds. With the V8 style package the six-cylinder model can also be equipped with design features from the eight-cylinder versions.
The AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine is already used in numerous AMG models. Its output has been enhanced yet further for the new Mercedes?AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ (fuel consumption combined 11.2 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 256 g/km). It delivers 639 hp and a maximum torque of 900 Nm, which is available over a wide engine speed range from 2500 to 4500 rpm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds clearly illustrates this, as does the maximum speed of 315 km/h.
In the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (fuel consumption combined 11.0 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 252 g/km) the V8 unit provides 430 kW (585 hp) and 800 Nm maximum torque. The sprint from standstill to 100 km/h lasts just 3.4 seconds, and the top speed is 310 km/h.
Alongside the two V8 engines the new four-door sports car is also available as the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (fuel consumption combined 9.1 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 209 g/km) with the innovative AMG six-cylinder inline engine. The 435 hp 3.0-litre unit is characterised by high performance, supported by a boost effect with an output of up to 22 hp and 250 newton metres of torque.
The EQ Boost starter-alternator combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful electric motor and is between the engine and transmission. This intelligent combination, along with efficient charging with the electric additional compressor (eZV) and exhaust air turbocharger helps ensure the hallmark AMG performance and driving dynamics but also cuts consumption and emissions at the same time. The four-door AMG GT 53 accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, and achieves a top speed of 285 km/h.
The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G 9-speed transmission is specially tuned to the requirements of the eight-cylinder variants of the new four-door AMG GT.
In the area of the centre and tail end of the vehicle new reinforcement concepts were used in conjunction with state-of-the-art CRP plastics. This, together with further individual measures plus close networking with Chassis Development right from the outset, ensured that the four-door AMG GT was given an optimum basis for high lateral dynamics potential.
All AMG GT 4-Door Coupé models are equipped with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. An electro-mechanically controlled clutch connects the permanently driven rear axle variably to the front axle.
For high comfort in everyday use the new four-door sports car from Affalterbach boasts all the connectivity and Intelligent Drive functions and options of the Mercedes-AMG S-Class. These include partially automated driving with the DRIVE PILOT, which can support the driver with routine daily tasks such as driving in a traffic jam.
In addition to the standard functions of Mercedes me connect, such as eCall, Accident Recovery, Breakdown Assistance and Customer Service, Remote Online (included as standard with COMAND Online) offers a range of convenience features via smartphone. For example tracking the parked vehicle, controlling the auxiliary heating, locking/unlocking the vehicle and checking the status of the mileage, fuel level or range, for example, among other things.
The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé celebrates its world premiere on 6th March 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show. Sales release of the first four-door AMG GT is in summer 2018.
